Representatives from Allo Communications took questions on a wide variety of topics from Havasu citizens when CEO Brad Moline and other employees visited Havasu on Wednesday. Here are a few of the questions asked, and responses from the Nebraska-based company.
Where are customer service reps located, and what is the average call wait time?
Moline said the goal is to serve Allo’s customers in Arizona with employees in Arizona. He said when that is not possible, callers would instead speak with an Allo representative in Nebraska or Colorado. Moline said the only time a customer would speak with someone who isn’t an employee of Allo would be in cases of extremely high call volumes. He said Allo has an agreement with a company in Kansas City to handle any potential overflow calls, but he said they haven’t taken a call in the last three years.
As for wait time, Moline said Allo currently averages a little more than one minute wait until a representative answers.
Tax incentives from the city or state?
Mayor Cal Sheehy said Lake Havasu City has not offered any money or other incentives to Allo to bring them to town, and Moline said the company doesn’t currently have any agreements in place through the state. Moline said he is speaking with the Arizona Commerce Authority about some potential grants or tax incentives that could help Allo connect Havasu to other areas in the future, but he doesn’t expect to get anything from the state for Lake Havasu City, specifically.
Who is Allo Communications’ parent company?
Moline said he controls about a third of Allo himself. The other two major investors in Allo are Nelnet and SDC Capital.
Data collection?
Moline said Allo does collect some aggregate data, but does not sell data to anybody.
Where is the internet coming from?
Moline said they will connect in Las Vegas and Phoenix, then tie into Allo’s national network from there.
Are you concerned about supply chain issues?
Moline noted that much of the equipment needed to get started on construction is already in Allo’s construction yards around town. He said Allo has also already made all of their orders that will be needed through 2024. He said he can’t promise there won’t be any delays due to supply chain issues, but said he is confident that Allo is in better shape than most.
