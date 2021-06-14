“The Cold War nuclear testing inadvertently caused harmful radioactive fallout to communities, some near, some far, from the Nevada test sites. Americans that suffered medical harm, including my constituents in Mohave County, absolutely deserve restitution for the radiation related cancers and other serious medical issues that resulted from being exposed to nuclear fallout and radiation during government testing.”
- Rep. Paul Gosar (R – Arizona (Prescott))
“For too long, residents in lower Mohave County have been left behind in our country’s efforts to bring justice to Downwinders. This bill will ensure that innocent Arizonans affected by our country’s national security decisions will have access to the health care treatments and resources they deserve.”
- Rep. Greg Stanton (D – Arizona (Phoenix))
“Arizonans in Mohave County who were harmed by radiation exposure from nuclear weapons testing deserve fair and appropriate compensation for their safety, security, and health.”
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D – Arizona)
“I encourage members of the committee and my colleagues in the Senate to reauthorize the Fund and amend RECA so that Mohave County proper is covered by the compensation program and Downwinders and their descendants can finally receive the compensation that are long overdue.”
- Sen. Mark Kelly (D – Arizona)
