Editor: As other concerned citizens said in regard to the NugSmasher mfg company going into the old K-Mart building, I too am against it. There is a huge empty warehouse style building on north side of town that could be transformed. It is not as nice a building but it could be used. And what about buildings on London Bridge Road? Also, if retail can be changed then why not go to the back side of mall instead of right in the middle of town? The city may be setting a precedent radically changing zoning which would bring more problems.
Has anyone called the city officials where they are now, talked to their neighboring business or residents, Police department, the BBB etc for any complaints or infractions?
They should never have any “product” coming in to test their machines, or be able to use product to show potential clients how to use machines, or have the extracted material on site for example, sale or for sale promotion.
They should never be allowed to expand by changing their business direction to involve drugs, paraphernalia etc. This would come into play with any new recreational use laws that may be passed in the future.
They also said they’d bring in jobs, but then the question would be, how many of their existing employees are coming with them? I know the city wants more businesses to come to town, more revenue for all concerned, and no one wants to lose a potential business.
I think the owner of the K-Mart store could do some more creative thinking of what to do with the property. I also believe that most of the politions don’t recognize the potential problems. Is this being rushed for some reason?
R. Long
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.