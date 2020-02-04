Rebecca Stone

From Manassas, Virginia, Stone has a doctorate in education of leadership, a master’s in school administration (both from Virginia Commonwealth University), and a bachelor’s in special education from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania.
She has been the executive director of student services for Manassas City Public Schools since 2016. Previously, she was the director of special education for the same school district 2012-2016. The district, which is 30 miles from Washington, D.C., has 7,785 students.
Stone has also been a principal at three Virginia elementary schools. Previous to that, she was a special education teacher, 1990-2000.
