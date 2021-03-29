Hours
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (21 and over 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost
12 and up: $15 for the weekend
5 to 12 years old: $5 for the weekend
5 years and younger: Free
Main arena
Jousting – Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
War Horse Rides – Friday and Saturday at 1:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., Sunday at 2:45 p.m.
Armored Combat – Saturday 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday at noon and 3 p.m.
Queen’s Feast and Night Joust – Friday at 6 p.m. (additional ticket required – sold out)
Queen’s Tea - Saturday at noon, Sunday at 1 p.m. (additional ticket required – sold out)
-For a full schedule of all the other events planned, visit londonbridgerenfaire.com/schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.