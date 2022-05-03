“Over 63 million Americans have been murdered through abortion since Roe. It’s long past time to end this barbaric practice. Less than 1% of women obtain an abortion because they became pregnant through rape, and less than 0.5% do so because of incest. End abortion now.”
— Rep. Paul Gosar
