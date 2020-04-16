(An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified suspect Lonnie S. Myricks as female)
A Kingman resident was arrested Thursday morning after police say he broke through the window of an ambulance parked at Kingman Regional Medical Center, and drove away from the scene.
Police responded to the hospital shortly after the crime was reported, and located the missing ambulance within minutes, the report said. According to the Kingman Police Department, the vehicle was found in the 3600 block of Stockton Hill Road, where 40-year-old Lonnie S. Myricks was allegedly seen standing at the vehicle’s open door.
According to the report, Myricks ran from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later. The ambulance, valued at more than $200,000, was returned to the hospital with an estimated $1,500 in damage.
Myrick was uncooperative with officers, the report said, and he was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.