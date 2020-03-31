Republic Services is introducing changes to its pickup services in Lake Havasu City. Citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the company says trucks will now only accept cart contents. Drivers are not authorized to leave the vehicle to pick up waste items outside the cart. Additionally, the company is suspending pickup of bulk waste pickup services. All yard waste must now be placed in the trash cart, the company said.
Republic Services is working with Lake Havasu City to schedule free bulk waste drop off locations when the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.
The landfill is open and operating as normal, though the company warns that wait times may increase.
