Faith and Grace - $157,280
The Clothes Closet - $128,000
River Cities United Way - $161,856
MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress - $130,168
HAVEN Family Resource Center - $40,000
Open Table - $50,000
Covenant Church Lake Havasu - $39,216
Grace Episcopal Church - $72,240
Women With Willpower - $40,000
Impact: 928 - $141,000
Child & Family Resources - $40,239
