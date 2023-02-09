Faith and Grace - $157,280

The Clothes Closet - $128,000

River Cities United Way - $161,856

MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress - $130,168

HAVEN Family Resource Center - $40,000

Open Table - $50,000

Covenant Church Lake Havasu - $39,216

Grace Episcopal Church - $72,240

Women With Willpower - $40,000

Impact: 928 - $141,000

Child & Family Resources - $40,239

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.