Resources available for veterans in crisis

BULLHEAD CITY — In 2020, the suicide rate among veterans living in Arizona was 2.6 times higher than their non-veteran counterparts.
According to preliminary data from Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,593 people in Arizona died by suicide in 2022 — the highest number ever recorded in Arizona’s history. Mohave County’s overall suicide rate is the fourth highest in the state.
“Awareness is the issue,” said Pat Farrell, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council president. “People associated with someone who may be suicidal are reluctant to ask directly, ‘Are you thinking of taking your own life?’ and that needs to be done.”
It needs to be asked, Farrell says, because it starts the process for veterans to get help.
“The new 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline), option 1 is for veterans,” he said. “It’s available 24/7. All the resources available through the hotline are available at no cost.”
Additionally, Farrell said, veterans in crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free crisis health care.
“A veteran in crisis can go right to the emergency room and say ‘I feel like committing suicide’ and they will not be charged a penny,” Farrell said.
The VA crisis care benefit went live in January; veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use the benefit, which includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve — no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” said VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough at the program’s launch. “This expansion of care will save veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that.”
Over the past year, Veterans Administration announced or continued efforts to end veteran suicide, including establishing 988 (then press 1) as a way for veterans to quickly connect with qualified crisis support.
“Of all the resources available to veterans, suicide is the most critical issue,” Farrell said. “Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. There is help available. I can’t implore veterans enough to call the number and ask for help.”
Fifty percent of Mohave County veterans are over the age of 65, he said. That means for those who retired after 20 years in the service, if they went in at the age of 20, they retired at 40 and now have been retired at least 20 years. Financial pressure, loneliness and depression are key factors in suicide.
“The cost of living in their pensions has not kept up with the cost of living in reality so they’re out there with very little money,” he said. “Do they buy food this month or do they get their prescriptions or do they pay their electric bill? A lot of them are on the edge. They don’t ask for help. They give up and guns are cheap; that takes care of it.”
For individuals and organizations wanting to help reduce veteran suicide, Farrell recommends taking the VA S.A.V.E. training, which teaches how to respond with care and compassion when encountering a veteran in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts.
“The VA is willing to travel out and give this training to anyone who wants it,” Farrell said. “When we get our building open sometime in the near future, we’re going to have weekly meetings just to talk about this and get the word out.”
Farrell also encourages checking on neighbors.
“Welfare checks are so important,” he said. “Someone can be depressed, laying on a floor and living, but nobody knows they’re there. So I would suggest a neighborhood watch club. Knock on doors. Get involved. Talk to people. Pay attention to what’s going on around you.
“There’s a lot of great people out there working on this problem. It takes awareness and training, other people in your peer group — that just makes all the difference in the world.”
