City Commercial Property Bed City
Lease Tax tax tax sales tax
Avondale 2.5% 0.7003% 2% 2.5%
Buckeye 2% 1.8% 3% 3%
Casa Grande 1.8% 1.0606% 2% 2%
Flagstaff 2.281% 0.7933% 0% 2.281%
Goodyear 2.5% 1.0619% 2.5% 2.5%
Marana 2% 0% 6% 2%
Maricopa 2% 4.7845% 2% 2%
Oro Valley 0% 0% 6% 2.5%
Prescott 2.75% 0.2599% 3% 2.75%
Yuma 1.7% 2.3185% 2% 1.7%
Average 1.95% 1.2779% 2.85% 2.32%
Lake Havasu City 0% 0.6718% 3% 2%
Numbers presented to Lake Havasu City Council at its May 21 budget work session
