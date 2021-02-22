· E-Scooter riders would be allowed on city streets, bike lanes and multi-use paths. Scooters using bike lanes or multi-use paths may not exceed 12 miles per hour.
· E-Scooters will be prohibited on sidewalks, hiking trails, paths within City parks, and on State Highway 95.
· Riders must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license, and only one rider is permitted per scooter.
· Riders must abide by all existing bicycle and traffic/safety laws when picking up, riding and deploying E-Scooters.
· It is unlawful for any rider to operate an E-Scooter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.