2 Timmy Costa SG • Sr.
5 Ashton Beyers PG • Sr.
10 Brenton Szymanski Sr. • 5’ 10” • 150 lbs
10 Josh Deffenbaugh Jr.
12 Luke Zegers SF • Jr.
14 Jesse Aguilar PG, SG • Jr.
15 Vincent Alvarez SG • Sr.
20 Christian Sain SF • Jr.
21 Evan Kuch SF • Jr.
23 Jayden Jameson Sr. • 5’ 10” • 175 lbs
24 Mason Sain Sr. • 6’ 3” • 135 lbs
32 Christian Alexander SF, SG, PG • Jr. • 6’ 1” • 170 lbs 33 Josh Doyle PF • Sr. • 6’ 2” • 175 lbs
40 Gerard Bolden jr PF • Sr. • 6’ 2” • 183 lbs
42 Jaime Serrano PG • Jr.
45 Justin Hurtado SG • Sr. • 6’ 0” • 145 lbs Braedon Nickel Sr. • 6’ 1” • 187 lbs
Source: MaxPreps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.