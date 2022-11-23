2 Timmy Costa SG • Sr.

5 Ashton Beyers PG • Sr.

10 Brenton Szymanski Sr. • 5’ 10” • 150 lbs

10 Josh Deffenbaugh Jr.

12 Luke Zegers SF • Jr.

14 Jesse Aguilar PG, SG • Jr.

15 Vincent Alvarez SG • Sr.

20 Christian Sain SF • Jr.

21 Evan Kuch SF • Jr.

23 Jayden Jameson Sr. • 5’ 10” • 175 lbs

24 Mason Sain Sr. • 6’ 3” • 135 lbs

32 Christian Alexander SF, SG, PG • Jr. • 6’ 1” • 170 lbs 33 Josh Doyle PF • Sr. • 6’ 2” • 175 lbs

40 Gerard Bolden jr PF • Sr. • 6’ 2” • 183 lbs

42 Jaime Serrano PG • Jr.

45 Justin Hurtado SG • Sr. • 6’ 0” • 145 lbs Braedon Nickel Sr. • 6’ 1” • 187 lbs

Source: MaxPreps

