The Boston Athletic Association announced that Russia residents are unable to participate in the marathon. They also said that Russians who were accepted into the BAA 5K as part of the open registration process will no longer be allowed to compete in the marathon weekend event. The same rules apply for Belarusians who are living in Belarus.
The BAA sanctions have been handed down amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been helping Russia in its relentless attack on Ukraine.
“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” said BAA President and Tom Grilk. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”
