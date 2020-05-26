Editor: In response to Roger Swenson’s letter, I would say that I enjoyed his humor. Truly I must have missed that stop signs, traffic lights, and speed limits were identified in the Constitution. Mr. Swenson somehow has compared these traffic regulations to the Bill of Rights which lists our basic freedoms. As an American I have the right to free speech, assembly, and religion; and those who are defending those principles are courageous as they protest the continued shut down of our country. If Mr. Swenson wishes to ignore traffic laws, then the state has the right to prevent him road access … which is not a right. Perhaps that would be best.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
