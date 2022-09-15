Friday
6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.: Racer check-in.
6:45 a.m.-8 a.m.: Safety inspection.
8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Mandatory riders meeting.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Closed course practice and racing.
1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Lunch.
1:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Closed course racing.
Saturday
6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.: Racer check-in.
6:45 a.m.-8 a.m.: Safety inspection.
8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Mandatory riders meeting.
8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.: Closed course practice.
8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.: Closed course racing.
12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Freestyle.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Closed course racing.
4:30 p.m.: Awards ceremony.
Sunday
7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.: Late racer registration.
8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Mandatory riders meeting.
8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.: Closed course practice.
8:45 a.m.-3 p.m.: Closed course racing.
4 p.m.: Awards ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.