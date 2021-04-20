WEDNESDAY (Charity day and kick-off party)
9 a.m. Kruisin’ for Kids charity rides driver meeting at London Bridge Resort lower pool area.
10 a.m. Kruisin’ for Kids kids and adult rides begin.
Noon: Lunch
2 p.m. Event wrap-up
6 to 10 p.m. Desert Storm kick-off party/Storm Charities Auction under the London Bridge.
THURSDAY (Street Party)
7 to 11 a.m.: Check-in/staging for street party at Terrible’s back lot.
1 to 9 p.m. Street Party at Downtown (McCulloch Boulevard)
4 to 9 p.m. Eye of the Storm (Springberg McCulloch Park at McCulloch and Querio)
Friday (Poker Run)
6:45 to 7 a.m.: Helicopter pilot and photographer meeting at London Bridge Resort Conference Room.
7 to 8 a.m.: Safety boat meeting at London Bridge Resort Conference Room.
8:30 a.m.: Late registration event check-in
9 a.m. Poker Run drivers meeting at London Bridge Resort Conference Room.
10:30 a.m. Gathering for Parade start at Thompson Bay.
11 a.m. Parade through Bridgewater Channel
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All 5 Poker Run Card Stops open.
Saturday (Shootout)
7 to 8 a.m.: Shootout driver’s meeting at King Arthur Banquet Room at London Bridge Resort.
9 to 10 a.m. late tech inspections at Site 6 docks
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shootout open at Site Six.
7 to 11 p.m. Desert Storm Awards
