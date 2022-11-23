Nov. 23: Glendale, away

Dec. 7: Parker, away

Dec. 10: Yuma, home

Dec. 14: Mohave, away

Dec. 20: Mohave tournament

Dec. 20: Sunnyside (Tucson), tournament

Dec. 21: Lee Williams (Kingman), tournament

Dec. 22: Ironwood Ridge (Tucson), tournament

Jan. 3: Verrado (Buckeye), away

Jan. 4: Lee Williams (Kingman), home

Jan. 6: River Valley (Mohave Valley), home

Jan. 20: Canyon View (Waddell), home

Jan. 24: La Joya Community (Avondale), away

Jan. 25: Millennium (Goodyear), away

Jan. 28: La Joya Community (Avondale), home

Jan. 31: Verrado (Buckeye), home

Feb. 2: Agua Fria (Avondale), home

Feb. 4: Agua Fria (Avondale), away

Feb. 7: Millennium (Goodyear), home

Feb. 8: Canyon View (Waddell), away

