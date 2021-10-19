Thursday:
Vendor setup from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Swap meet/car corral set up from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reserved parking paid participants, pick your space from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reserved parking sales at London Bridge Resort Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration/check-in at London Bridge Resort Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
‘Harbor Hop’ Poker Run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cruise to Main Street (McCulloch Boulevard) from 5 to 9 p.m.
Friday:
Bridgewater Links Golf Course gate opens for cars at 7 a.m.
Swap meet/car corral setup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration/check-in at London Bridge Resort Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reserved parking sales at Information Booth on golf course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Show & Shine, swap meet/car corral from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
50/50 drawing at 3 p.m.
Dinner at London Bridge Resort Convention Center from 4 to 6 p.m.
Concert by “Crosscutt Music” at Convention Center from 5 to 9 p.m.
Saturday:
Golf course gate opens for cars at 7 a.m.
Swap meet/car corral setup from 7 a.m. to noon
Show & Shine and Swap Meet/Car Corral from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ladies Fashion Show from 10 a.m. to noon
Radio Controlled Boat Races at 11 a.m.
Ballot deadline at 11 a.m.
Winners notified at 2 p.m.
Awards ceremony at 4 p.m.
Sunday:
Vehicles line up at Birch Square at 9 a.m.
Parade down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. from Birch Square to Capri
Pancake Breakfast from 9:30 to 11 a.m., courtesy of Cub Scout Troop #992
