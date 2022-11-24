Nov. 30: Kofa, away

Dec. 1: Lee Williams (Kingman), home

Dec. 2: River Valley Girls Basketball Invitational (vs. Laughlin, River Valley, Kingman Academy), in Mohave Valley.

Dec. 7: Mohave (Bullhead City), away

Dec. 8: Mingus (Cottonwood), home

Dec. 13: Willow Canyon (Suprrise), away

Dec. 15: La Joya Community (Avondale), away

Jan. 9: Canyon View (Waddell), home

Jan. 10: Millennium (Goodyear), home

Jan. 13: Westview (Avondale), away

Jan. 17: Verrado (Buckeye), home

Jan. 19: Canyon View (Waddell), away

Jan. 20: Desert Edge (Goodyear), home

Jan. 23: La Joya Community (Avondale), home

Jan. 25: Desert Edge (Goodyear), away.

Jan. 26: Millennium (Goodyear), away

Jan. 31: Desert Mountain (Scottsdale), home

Feb. 2: Westview (Avondale), home

Feb. 3: Verrado (Buckeye), away.

