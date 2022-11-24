Nov. 30: Kofa, away
Dec. 1: Lee Williams (Kingman), home
Dec. 2: River Valley Girls Basketball Invitational (vs. Laughlin, River Valley, Kingman Academy), in Mohave Valley.
Dec. 7: Mohave (Bullhead City), away
Dec. 8: Mingus (Cottonwood), home
Dec. 13: Willow Canyon (Suprrise), away
Dec. 15: La Joya Community (Avondale), away
Jan. 9: Canyon View (Waddell), home
Jan. 10: Millennium (Goodyear), home
Jan. 13: Westview (Avondale), away
Jan. 17: Verrado (Buckeye), home
Jan. 19: Canyon View (Waddell), away
Jan. 20: Desert Edge (Goodyear), home
Jan. 23: La Joya Community (Avondale), home
Jan. 25: Desert Edge (Goodyear), away.
Jan. 26: Millennium (Goodyear), away
Jan. 31: Desert Mountain (Scottsdale), home
Feb. 2: Westview (Avondale), home
Feb. 3: Verrado (Buckeye), away.
