The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board has a packed agenda for today’s monthly meeting.
The LHUSD school board will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the District Board room where they will discuss, among other things, the novels being used at Lake Havasu High School, the IGA between the district and the city for school events and the retirement of Director of Student Services, Aggie Wolter.
The school board will also vote on which accounting firm will complete the district audit after LHUSD released a request for proposals to ten firms in February. The winners of the LHUSD teacher of the year, rookie of the year and support staff of the year will also be announced.
The meeting is open to the public.
