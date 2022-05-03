“If this draft Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe is true, it’s an enormous step backwards for our country. Women should have the right to make their own choices about abortion and when to start a family. I’ll do everything I can to protect that right.”
— Sen. Mark Kelly
