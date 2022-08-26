Update: Jessen was found, according to sheriff's officials.
Earlier:
The Mohave County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile in the Kingman area. The child, identified as Cerenity Michelle Jessen, 13, was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday at herhome in the 3900 block of Nicole Ave.
She is bald, but is known to wear a wig with long brown hair, has brown eyes, wears glasses, is 5 feet tall and approximately 105 lbs.
Sheriff's officils say it is unknown what clothing she is wearing. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cerenity Jessen is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.
