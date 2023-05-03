A Lake Havasu City man was arrested in a traffic stop this weekend, after Mohave County Sheriff's deputies allegedly discovered he had failed to register as a sex offender.
Deputies were on patrol in the area of State Route 95 and Industrial Boulevard on Saturday, when they allegedly observed an SUV that was using the highway’s center median to pass other vehicles. The SUV made several unsafe lane changes, deputies said, with no regard to the motoring public.
The vehicle’s driver, identified as 61-year-old John G. Branch, was stopped at the scene. A records check reportedly showed Branch to have been a registered sex offender who was out of compliance with his registration requirements. Branch was arrested at the scene on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and reckless driving, and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
