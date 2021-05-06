Option A
Cubic feet Rate
0 to 1,300 $1
1,301 to 2,500 $1.88
2,501 to 5,000 $2.06
Over 5,000 $2.27
Option B
Cubic feet Rate
0 to 500 $0
501 to 4,000 $1.74
4,001 to 10,000 $2.16
Over 10,000 $2.70
Current rates
Cubic feet Inside IDD Outside IDD
0 to 1,300 $1.35 $1.69
1,301 to 2,500 $1.76 $2.20
2,501 to 5,000 $2.16 $2.70
Over 5,000 $2.70 $3.38
- Rate charged per 100 cubic feet
