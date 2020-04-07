Tune into Wednesday’s board meeting to learn the next steps for school district students.
The governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the many facets of closing out the 2019-2020 school year. It is a closed-door special session in the sense that members of the public may not attend. However, everyone is invited to watch all proceedings because the meeting will be broadcast live at 9 a.m.
To access the meeting online, visit www.lhusd.org/boardvideos. Livestream links will be listed at the top of the page, according to the board’s posted agenda. Those who would like to submit questions or concerns can send an email to boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
Only 10 people will physically attend Wednesday’s meeting, enforcing the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines on social distancing during this time of a public health crisis due to COVID-19. One of those ten will be Rebecca Stone, who will attend in an unofficial capacity, said Superintendent Diana Asseier.
Stone is expected to become the school district’s new superintendent July 1. She is replacing Asseier, who plans to retire June 30.
