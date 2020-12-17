The 4A Southwest Region honors for the 2020 season were unveiled for football with some local players earning recognition on the First and Second teams.
Five Lake Havasu Knights were recognized on the First Team while six local guys were selected to the Second Team. Jonathan Justice (defensive lineman), Cole Fuller (long snapper), Xander Flowers (offensive lineman), Brenton Szymanski (receivers/tight ends) and Isaac Stopke (running back) were the Knights who made the All-Region First Team.
Szymanski also earned All-Region Second Team honors as a defensive back. Brody Schneikart (defensive lineman), Evan Smith (linebacker), Evan Hayes (offensive lineman), Donny Fitzgerald (quarterback) and Cody Pellaton (receivers/tight ends) were named on the Second Team.
Havasu ended the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign with a 4-4 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Southwest Region. It was the first time since 2015 that the Knights finished a season at .500 or better.
The program concluded the 2020 season with a 62-28 loss to Casa Grande in the 4A play-in round. It was Havasu’s first postseason appearance in five years.
The rest of the All-Region selections can be viewed on the Arizona Preps 365 website.
Volleyball
The 5A All-Desert West volleyball honors were also unveiled with three players earning recognition.
No one was selected to the First Team, but Maddie Darrah was the only Knight named to the Second Team with Reese Myers and Rylinn Smith earning honorable mention. All three earn their recognition at the hitter/middle blocker position.
Smith led the team in kills with 83 while Darrah had the second most in that category at 66, according to MaxPreps. Smith also had the most digs for Havasu at 92 and Darrah was second at 73. Myers finished the season with 53 digs and a team-high 162 assists.
The Knights finished the 2020 season at 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the Desert West in Tim Rodriguez’s first year as head coach.
The rest of the All-Region selections can be viewed on the Arizona Preps 365 website.
