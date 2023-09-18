10 years after USC fired him on the tarmac, Lane Kiffin believes he can weather any storm

Jaxson Dart (2) (right) of the Mississippi Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin talk during the first half at Yulman Stadium on Sept. 9, in New Orleans. 

 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS

OXFORD, Miss. — The first meeting of the summer session for the Mississippi coaching staff doesn’t start with football. Before they step into their roles as coordinators or assistants on this Wednesday morning in June, Lane Kiffin wants them to be fathers and husbands.

As they walk into the conference room, tall coffees in hand, the conversation revolves around their kids’ baseball games. Kiffin enters, followed by his young British lab, Juice, and quietly takes his seat.

