The Havasu Stingrays Swim team is hosting its 10th Annual Memorial Lake Swim in honor of former coach Mike Taylor in the Bridgewater Channel Wednesday, June 7th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Swimmers will start their 3-mile swim on Rotary Beach in front of the skate park, continue north through the channel, turn around a buoy at the north end of the channel, and swim south back to the start at Rotary Beach. The channel will be closed temporarily for the event.
