It is state competition time for spring sports at Lake Havasu High School, including track and field.
On Saturday, 11 Knights are traveling to Phoenix to compete in the Division II State Tournament alongside hundreds of the athletes from dozens of schools.
For the boys team, Glen Adona is competing in the 110 hurdles at the fifth seed and the 300 hurdles at the 24th seed. Brenton Szymanski will also compete in the 300m hurdle but at the 10th seed
Josh Lumpkin, who recently broke a 40 year old school record, will compete in the 1600m event at the 24th seed and the 3200m race in the 15th seed.
Cody Pellaton is competing in the 400 dash at the seventh seed and in the 200m dash at the 13th seed. Sylvan Osman will pole vault at state at the number one seed.
Two of the boys relay teams will also compete in the State tournament. The team of Pellaton, Szymanski, Kaden Abal and Vega Higgins will compete in the 4x100 at eighth seed and the team of Pellaton, Szymanski, Ryder Campos and Jaime Serrano will compete in the 4x400 at the 13th seed.
For the girls track and field team Presley Evans is competing in the 100m hurdle event at the 26th seed. Celeste Switzer is running in the 800m race at the 17th seed and Gia Jehle is competing in the pole vaulting event at the 14th seed.
Finally Ashley Trafecanty will compete in the discus event at the 17th seed and the Javelin event at the 14th seed.
