The winter high school sports season has officially come to an end.
This past weekend was the state wrestling tournament for division II schools like Lake Havasu High School. Of the five wrestling Knights who competed at state, two of them placed in the top ten for their weight class.
In the 285 weight class, sectional champion Xander Flowers took sixth place in the state tournament. The other wrestler to place, Gunner Legrand, also took sixth place in the 132 weight class.
Head Ryan Schumann says he’s proud of the effort his wrestlers showed at state but is already thinking about the next season.
“Champions are built in the offseason so we will see where we are in February and if that offseason work pays off,” Schumann said.
