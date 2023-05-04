A record number of the Lake Havasu High School track and field team are headed to the Arizona Interscholastic Division II state championship at Deer Valley High School this weekend.
Twenty five Knights – 13 girls and 12 boys – qualified for the state championship in one or more events.
Among them are eight athletes who also broke school records this season. Sylvan Osman broke the school’s pole vaulting record held since 1982 with his 16’1” jump this season.
“This weekend will be pretty relaxed for me because I already qualified for the all-state division, but I just want to know how high I can get,” Osman said. “My goal is 16’9” and two opportunities is better than one.”
Osman and sophomore Vega Higgins will both be competing in four different events this weekend at the championship – the most out of the team.
“I’ve improved a lot on my form,” Higgins said. “In the 200-meter dash I decreased my time a lot. Last year I was nowhere near the time I needed to be at for state and now I’m in state.”
Higgins will also be competing in the 300-meter hurdles race at state after just picking it up this season. He was very surprised to have qualified for that event.
Cate Novy broke the school’s girl’s discus record held since 2004 with her 120’5”.
“Because I’m only a sophomore, it makes me feel like I can improve a lot more,” Novy said. “I already feel confident in myself that I could do something that most juniors and seniors wish they could do.”
Novy was a little surprised she was able to throw enough to break the record because her longest practice throw was around 114’ and her longest competition throw was 117’.
When Novy broke the record, she was going up against the girl who was No. 1 in the state, so that give her an extra push.
Another thing that motivated Novy this season was the fact that she missed the state championship by only one spot last year.
“I was ranked 25th and they only took the top 24,” Novy said. “I was pretty upset and frustrated because that whole weekend I was just waiting for them to announce it.”
The girls 4x100-meter relay team broke the school’s record held since 1994 with their 50.82 time. The team was Nyri Alozian, Presley Evans, Sayre Farley and Ava Schmitt.
Last year the team was only one second off from breaking that record, so it didn’t come as much surprise that they pulled it off this season.
“We actually broke the record three times this season,” Evans said. “It definitely meant a lot, and hopefully the record is there for a while and we can keep it there.”
Alozian, Evans and Farley have been on the 4x100-relay team for all four years of their track and field career.
“This season I became close to a lot of people that I haven’t been close with even though I’ve gone to school with them my whole life,” Farley said. “Getting faster with your teammates and seeing them improve is such a sense of accomplishment for you and your team.”
The girls shot put relay team also broke the school’s record held since 2004 with their combined 96’8”. The team was Kailey Denison, Lauryn Roach and Schmitt.
All three girls are heading to the state championship this weekend to compete individually in shot put.
The outstanding athletes and their qualifying events for the state championship are as follows:
Girls
Katie Bell - 3200-meter run
Jayden Bonham- Discus
Sabrina Darnell- Discus
Kailey Denison- Shot put
Presley Evans- 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles
Sayre Farley- 300-meter hurdles
Brooklyn Hawkins- Javelin
Shaylee Heron- Triple jump
Cate Novy- Discus
Lauryn Roach- Shot put
Ava Schmitt- Shot put
Celeste Switzer- 800-meter run
Brooklyn Usinowicz- Pole vault
Boys
Ethan Adler- 4x100-meter relay
Glen Adona- 110-meter hurdles
Ryder Campos- 400-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay
Alex Gallegos- 4x800-meter and 4x400-meter relay
Jamie Henson- 4x800-meter relay
Vega Higgins- 4x100-meter relay, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay
Nathan Merrill- 4x800-meter relay
Fraser Molyneaux- 4x800-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay
Sylvan Osman- 4x100-meter relay, discus, triple jump, pole vault
Gio Sierras- Pole vault
Isaac Stopke- Shot put
Jesse Thompson- 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay
