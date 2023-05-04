The Los Angeles Lakers completed their first-round upset of the Memphis Grizzlies with a 125-85 victory in Game 6. Anthony Davis had 16 points and 14 rebounds while blocking five shots in a spectacular defensive performance, and D’Angelo Russell scored a career playoff-high 31 points. LeBron James scored 22 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who emphatically clinched a playoff series in their own arena for the first time since 2012. Ja Morant scored 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting for the Grizzlies, who won 107 games and two Southwest Division titles in the past two seasons, but just one playoff series.