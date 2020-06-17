Lake Havasu is hosting the 38th annual Western Outdoor News Striper Derby this weekend, the largest and most lucrative striped bass fishing event in the country.
The entry fee is $175 per team.
The festivities begin Friday with a barbecue at 4 p.m. at Anderson Toyota. Teams may check in during this time and late entries will still be accepted.
Anglers may hit the water as early as 4 a.m. on Saturday and may begin fishing at 5 a.m. Weigh-ins for Saturday’s action will be held near Kokomo’s at 4 p.m. The tournament will conclude Sunday with the weigh-ins starting at 1 p.m.
The grand prize will be a Klamath 16 EXW paired with a Suzuki 40 HP motor and trailer.
Sign-ups are available at wonews.com or by calling Billy Egan, the tournament director at (949) 290-0582.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in mid-May but was pushed back to the coronavirus pandemic.
