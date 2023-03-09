Track meet

The Lake Havasu High School Rotary Track Invitational is set for Saturday. ABOVE: Distance runners compete in a Havasu track meet last month.

 Bryanna Winner/Today’s News-Herald

The London Bridge Rotary Club is hosting its 44th annual Lake Havasu High School Rotary Track Invitational at the Lake Havasu High School track Saturday at 9 a.m.

Rotary Club members sponsor the event and help put on the track meet by volunteering to check in athletes, time events and input official scoring results.

