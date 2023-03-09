The London Bridge Rotary Club is hosting its 44th annual Lake Havasu High School Rotary Track Invitational at the Lake Havasu High School track Saturday at 9 a.m.
Rotary Club members sponsor the event and help put on the track meet by volunteering to check in athletes, time events and input official scoring results.
Athletes will compete in their usual track and field events like discus, shot put, long and triple jump, pole vault and running events ranging from the 100-meter sprint to the 1600-meter race.
Last year, 10 high schools from around the state traveled to Lake Havasu to compete in the invitational.
Although there is no definite end time, track and field meets with that many schools competing usually last around six to seven hours, meaning the competition will most likely conclude around 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.