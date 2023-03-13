49ers pick Sam Darnold as quarterback contingency plan amid Purdy, Lance recoveries

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles out the pocket against the New Orleans Saints in January.

 Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Sam Darnold is the 49ers’ choice to fulfill their quarterback contingency plan while Brock Purdy recovers from elbow surgery and Trey Lance comes back from a fractured ankle.

This won’t be like Darnold’s entry to the NFL, when the New York Jets drafted him No. 3 overall out of USC to try resurrecting their franchise.

