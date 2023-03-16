5 things to know about the Havasu Triathlon this weekend

1. The Havasu Triathlon and Duathlon will be taking place Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m beginning at Windsor Beach.
2. The races begin at Windsor Beach and courses will take athletes through the channel on the north side of the London Bridge and up onto the beach.
3. Up to 800 athletes from over 35 states will come to run, bike, swim and sprint in beautiful Lake Havasu City.
4. Parking is available at Lake Havasu State Park Lot 4 and the strip mall lot across the street from the Hampton Inn.
5. Over seven events will take place including: Olympic Triathlon (1500m swim, 40k bike, 10k run), Sprint Triathlon (500m swim, 20k bike, 5k run), Sprint Duathlon (2.5k run, 20k bike, 5k run), Olympic Aquabike (1500m swim, 40k bike), Sprint Aquabike (500m swim, 20k bike), Super Sprint (200m swim, 10k bike, 1 mile run), KAYATRI (2 mile SUP, Kayak, Canoe, 20k bike, 5k run).
