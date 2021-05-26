1.) Marcel Rinzel 1:16.00
2.) Aaron Miller 1:24.08
3.) Fiona Janik 1:24.19
4.) Aubrey Vessells 1:26.56
Olivia Badaracco 1:26.56
6.) Luke Mcnay 1:30.37
7.) Sebastian Girello 1:35.00
7.) Wyatt Hicks 1:35.00
9.) Cade Burgener 1:38.59
10.) Josephine Roman 1:41.00
11.) Teresa Cuckovich 1:42.00
12.) Madilyn Sondrol 1:50.50
13.) Bradley Brown 1:51.30
14.) Madison Milosevich 1:51.51
15.) Lesli Allsup 1:56.11
16.) Alayna Green 1:56.30
17.) Kristy Johnson 2:03
18.) Lily Miller 2:13.30
19.) Anna Bengard 2:27
20.) Daniel Phelps 2:27.30
21.) Payton Reeves 2:28.00
22.) Macy Sautner 2:28.00
23.) Jocelyn Hetrick 2:30.00
24.) Corey Bacon 2:31.00
25.) Justin Bacon 2:31.00
26.) Sierra Johnson Incomplete
27.) Kirk Miller Incomplete
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.