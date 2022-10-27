DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after his six-game suspension and provided the offensive boost the team needed. He caught 10 passes for 103 yards as the Cardinals beat the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday night. As long as he stays healthy, Hopkins should be around for the next 10 games. That’s a game-changer for the Cardinals, who looked much more competent on offense with the three-time All-Pro commanding so much attention from the Saints defense.