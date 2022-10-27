Fresh-Soph FB

Roman Greene runs 50 yards to the endzone in the Lake Havasu High School 9/10 football game against Peoria Wednesday night. 

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School 9/10 football team (1-7) battles on the field every Wednesday despite only having one win under their belt. The resilience is a result of the coaching staff’s commitment to developing these kids as not only athletes, but people too.

“I think it’s just a growing phase for kids,” coach Cody Smith said. “It’s a year where they transition from being young boys to young men. That’s really what freshmen football is about. It’s not about the wins and losses.”

