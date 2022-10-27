The Lake Havasu High School 9/10 football team (1-7) battles on the field every Wednesday despite only having one win under their belt. The resilience is a result of the coaching staff’s commitment to developing these kids as not only athletes, but people too.
“I think it’s just a growing phase for kids,” coach Cody Smith said. “It’s a year where they transition from being young boys to young men. That’s really what freshmen football is about. It’s not about the wins and losses.”
Wednesday the Knights hosted the Peoria Panthers and lost 48-8 in their second, and last, home game of the season. The lone score was a 60-yard pass thrown by Halo Jump to Roman Greene.
All Knights’ athletes have one adversity in common every year: the brutal travel schedule to face the Phoenix teams in their respective conferences. Knights 9/10 football felt their fair share of that struggle this year, with seven scheduled road games where sometimes only 25 players would dress.
“A lot of the kids throughout the season have learned and adjusted to realizing that they’re growing up and I see a lot of hope for this class,” Smith said. “I think they’re going to do good things down the road.”
This is Smith’s first year as head coach of the 9/10 team. He has been the varsity linebackers coach since 2017.
“I feel like at the beginning of the season when we played Mohave, we all went out there as individuals, and now, even though we’re still losing, I can see the team atmosphere in them,” Smith said. “They’ve grown in that aspect.”
