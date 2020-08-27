Bobby Jones, a member of The London Bridge Golf Club and The Elks Golf Club, scored a “hole-in one” Aug. 25 on the West Course, hole # 12. Par 3. The distance: was 152 Yards. He used a club 7 wood.
— Today’s News-Herald
Thank you for reading!
