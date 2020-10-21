It’s been a year filled with uncertainty for former Lake Havasu pitcher Robert “Bobby” Milacki, who at one point didn’t think he’ll play on the diamond again. But a team from Illinois gave him an opportunity this summer and he excelled on the mound.
“My mind going in was I was just probably going to play this summer and just hang it up, because I was starting to lose confidence,” Milacki said. “Then I went out there and I actually threw really well and had a career year out there.”
Last year with the Joliet Tully Monsters, Milacki had 26 strikeouts in 21 innings and recorded a 1.29 ERA in a league that featured guys with Minor and Major League experience. The Joliet Tully Monsters was a team created by the Joliet Slammers for a one-year four-team league called the City of Champions League.
After his great season in the league, Milacki signed with the Slammers on Oct. 12.
“I gave it a little bit of time to sign. I wanted to make sure it was the right decision,” Milacki said. At the end of the day, after talking to my parents, it really seemed like it was a really good opportunity so I went ahead and signed the contract.”
The Slammers are an independent professional baseball team who plays in the Frontier League. The Frontier League didn’t operate last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, which led to the Slammers creating its own league of four teams.
All four teams in the City of Champions shared the Slammers’ home stadium- DuPage Medical Group Field - to restrict travel during the pandemic. Joliet is a city located approximately 46 miles away from Chicago.
“We actually were allowed to have fans during those games so it was cool that we had a fan experience,” Milacki said. “It’s just a real escape from what’s happening in the real world when you go out there and play, but I also love to compete so there’s nothing more than the adrenaline rush you get out there and hearing from a bunch of fans and everybody is cheering for you.”
Milacki played for the Illinois-based team after being released by the Washington Nationals last May. His release came before a June announcement that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season wasn’t happening due to the pandemic.
“I got the phone call saying that the Nationals were going to release me and I found out a handful of my buddies also got released,” Milacki said. “I immediately called my scout, the guy that drafted me, he was shocked, and he didn’t know I was getting released that day.
“He gave me some encouraging words saying that I was really liked in the organization. It’s just due to the pandemic, they can’t keep everybody right now.”
It was that moment when Milacki thought his career could be over and was starting to think of his next phase in his life.
“I didn’t know if I was ever going to picked up again because now they’re saying that they’re going to cut Minor League teams, they’re wasn’t going to be a Minor League season,” Milacki said. “I’m going to get a year older, so now I’m thinking that I’m never going to get picked up again and probably need to think what Plan B is in life.”
But Milacki got a second chance when the Slammers sent him an email about joining their one-year league.
“I think it was late June, I got an email saying that the Joliet Slammers were starting a league and it seemed like a good idea,” Milacki said. “I started seeing that they were signing guys with big league experience. I wanted to jump right on it and it seemed like a great way to get exposure.”
Milacki was drafted by the Nationals in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft and his Minor League career includes stints with the Gulf Coast League Nationals in rookie ball and the Auburn Doubledays, Washington’s Class-A Short Season affiliate.
Prior to being drafted by the Nationals, Milacki played at Arizona Christian University in 2018 and help led Grand Canyon University to a Western Athletic Conference in 2017. He played at Hutchinson Community College for one year after graduating from Lake Havasu High in 2015.
As he heads into his next chapter, Milacki is looking forward to continue his success from last season and playing with some “normalness” again.
“I know some of the players they signed and it looks like we’re going to have a good team,” Milacki said. “I haven’t been on a winning team since 2017 with GCU when we won the WAC Conference. So it’ll be exciting to hopefully play for a winning team. I know the guys are really good so there’s a bunch of things to forward to there.”
