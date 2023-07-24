A7FL National Championship comes to Bullhead City for exciting weekend

Trey Robinson gets set to take a snap for the Las Vegas Kings during an American Indoor Football League game played against the Las Vegas Saints at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse this weekend.

 Matt Rothman/River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — The A7FL came to the Anderson Auto Ford Fieldhouse in Bullhead City for an event-filled weekend.

The main event on Sunday featured the A7Fl National Championship between the Las Vegas Insomniacs and Tampa Nightcrawlers in a 7x7 league with no pads or helmets, But the weekend also consisted of a 7x7 flag football tournament, American Indoor Football Alliance exhibition game, combine held by a former National Football League coach and food truck festival.

