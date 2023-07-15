BULLHEAD CITY — The A7FL National Championship is coming to Bullhead City July 23 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

This league, which features no pads or helmets, includes 25 teams from across the country. They are split up into five conferences based on location — Northeast, Florida, Ohio, California and Nevada. The Las Vegas Insomniacs are set to play the Tampa Bay Nightcrawlers next weekend.

