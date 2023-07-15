BULLHEAD CITY — The A7FL National Championship is coming to Bullhead City July 23 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
This league, which features no pads or helmets, includes 25 teams from across the country. They are split up into five conferences based on location — Northeast, Florida, Ohio, California and Nevada. The Las Vegas Insomniacs are set to play the Tampa Bay Nightcrawlers next weekend.
The Insomniacs are 11-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 639-109 this year. The Nightcrawlers have won all six of their games and average 60.7 points per game. The team is highlighted by NFL Pro Bowler, All-Pro and former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Dominque Rodgers Cromartie, who became the first major former NFL starter to sign with the league.
There will also be additional activities throughout the weekend, with an e-sports Madden tournament, car show and food truck festival on July 21. On July 22, an adult flag football tournament will be held with a grand prize of $10,000 for the winner.
Other events include an A7FL Open Combine, where free agent players will perform physical tests in front of scouts from and shared with the NFL, United States Football League, XFL and AFL, directed by former NFL player and coach Mike Tice.
Those interested in participating in any events or looking for tickets to the national championship can do so at a7fl.com/championship.
