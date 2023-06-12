After success at GCU, ASU beach volleyball coach Kristen Rohr ready to elevate program

Arizona State beach volleyball coach Kristen Rohr transformed GCU from a start-up program to a championship contender.

 Photo courtesy Sun Devil Athletics

TEMPE – Two coaches in its first three years suggested Grand Canyon University was looking for more stability when it hired Kristen Rohr in 2015 to oversee its beach volleyball program.

The Lopes found that in Rohr, who transformed GCU to national championship contender with a 148-71 record in eight seasons. She led the program to back-to-back NCAA tournaments and her teams won six straight meetings against in-state rival Arizona State.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.