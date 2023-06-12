After success at GCU, ASU beach volleyball coach Kristen Rohr ready to elevate program

Zach Davies earned his first victory in more than a year, Corbin Carroll homered and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 6-2. The surprising Diamondbacks have won eight of 10, lead the National League with 37 victories and hold a two-game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. Davies had not earned a win since May 13, 2022. Washington has lost four in a row and seven of nine to fall to a season-high 11 games under .500.