After watching from afar as Japan won the WBC, Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki is focused on rehab

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) is greeted by designated hitter Franmil Reyes (32) after scoring last October.

 David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

MESA — Seiya Suzuki needed time to grasp the reality nearly four weeks ago that his left oblique strain would prevent him from playing in the World Baseball Classic.

It didn’t stop him from tuning in to the tournament and following Team Japan’s journey to Tuesday’s championship title with its 3-2 win over Team USA. His teammates hung Suzuki’s No. 51 jersey in their dugout and brought it onto the field during the title celebration and awards ceremony. The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by Suzuki.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.