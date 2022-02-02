The Lady Knights have fallen in battle once again.
On Wednesday night the Lake Havasu High School girls basketball team traveled to Agua Fria High School and lost to the Owls 60 to 25.
Head coach Charles Welde says the Lady Knights played the best half of their season in the first half of this match up against Agua Fria.
“Great effort and high tempo with several transition baskets,” Welde said.
One dark part of the game, Welde says, was senior Maria Mack leaving the game in the first half due to a shoulder injury, but juniors Lauryn Roach and Celeste Switzer had strong performances.
Switzer led LHHS in scoring with 10 points.
The Lady Knights return to their home court this Friday for a 7 p.m. rematch against Agua Fria.
