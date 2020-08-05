The executive board of the Arizona Interscholastic Association approved a return to fall sports featuring a staggered start for each sport.
The start dates were determined by information received by member schools regarding student and personnel safety along with which could be most easily administered by the athletic directors and coaches.
The fall sports season has been shortened to accommodate for the amount of time available before the winter sports season begins. All fall sports will still have the chance for a championship tournament. The winter sports campaign will begin one week later than normal.
“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines in an email from Seth Polansky, the sports information coordinator of the AIA. “We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics.”
The first fall sport to return to action is golf, which can begin practice on Aug. 17. Golf competition between schools can start on Aug. 24.
Cross country may begin practicing on Aug. 24 and the first competition may be held Sept. 9.
Swimming and diving will also be permitted to start practices on Aug. 24, but its season may not being until Sept. 14.
Volleyball can start practicing Aug. 31 and competition can begin Sept. 21.
Football is the last fall sport to begin activities as it will be allowed to practice as soon as Sept. 7. Games can begin the week of Sept. 21.
Spiritline tryouts may begin on Aug. 17, but stunts are not permitted until Sept. 7.
Once all conference committees have completed their amended schedules, they will appear on the AIA’s website.
