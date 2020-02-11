The seedings and play-in round matchups for soccer have been released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Lake Havasu’s boys’ team received a top-eight seed and will bypass the play-in round. The Knights’ first round match will be held Satuday at 2 p.m. at Lee Barnes Stadium with their opponent and seeding yet to be determined.
The Knights (16-1-1) closed the season on an eight-match winning streak and went a perfect 4-0 in their West Valley Region.
The girls’ team was seeded No. 14 and will host its rival Mohave, the No. 19 seed, on Thusday at 6 p.m. at home in a play-in round match.
Lake Havasu (10-4-1) finished the regular season by winning five straight, including all four of its region matches.
