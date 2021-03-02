AIA lifts mask mandate for competing athletes

The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted Tuesday to end the requirement that winter and spring sport athletes wear masks while they are competing.
The change will take effect next week when winter sports start the postseason.
Referees will also not be required to wear a mask while officiating a game but sideline personnel, coaches and athletes not competing will still be required to wear an approved face covering.
The decision to lift the mask mandate comes as covid metrics like deceased cases and increasing hospital bed capacity continue to improve. Board members also pointed out the inconsistent enforcement of the mask wearing rule.
“I remain incredibly concerned about the inconsistent enforcement of the mask, it is impacting games,” AIA Board member Jim Dean said. “You have high achieving teams playing games in which a game is officiated with a mask one way and then the next game they're playing a game where athletes are being sent out of the game. Going into the playoffs that inconsistency can impact the outcome of the game.”
AIA President Toni Corona echoed Dean’s comment saying that she has seen the inconsistency of enforcement at games she has attended.
Other than the mask mandate all other covid-19 modifications like limited attendance remain.
The spring sports season kicks off on March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.