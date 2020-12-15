AIA not allowing fans for start of winter sports season

Local fans of Lake Havasu High athletics will have to wait to watch the Knights in action, as spectators won’t be allowed when competition for winter sports start in January, according to updated guidelines from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Fans are not permitted for any home or away games until covid-19 metrics are appropriate, per the guidelines. The AIA made this modification to its guidelines on Dec. 3.
“Our No. 1 priority is always going to be the safety of our student-athletes and our fans and their families,” Lake Havasu High Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna said. “With the AIA implementing these restrictions, these guidelines, these policies, we’re going to follow them. They are our governing body, we do have to follow them. We’re hopeful that fans are allowed back at some point.”
Zampogna added that if and when LHHS is allowed to host fans again, it’ll probably be similar to their protocols the school used during the fall sports season. Football and volleyball games were not open to the public, but spectators were only allowed if they had a guest pass from a student-athlete. The band and spirit line also had three guest passes for football games.
“That will be our plan to reintroduce fans once the AIA allows,” Zampogna said. “They may say ‘Only two fans.’ We don’t know what they’ll say and they don’t have a timetable, it just says when metrics allow and that the AIA will dictate when we are allowed to have fans back.”
If fans are allowed back to watch Knights basketball, soccer and wrestling competitions, they will be required to wear a mask, as it’s a district policy to wear a face covering whenever someone is on campus.
Havasu Online TV will still live stream home games when available.
Zampogna said he’s still planning on holding senior night ceremonies and added they may “look different” if fans are not permitted during those games.
Other guidelines for winter sports include no scrimmages, no invitational tournaments or Region tournaments and out-of-state competitions aren’t allowed. For wrestling, only dual meets are permitted and wrestlers are only allowed to have one match per day. The only exception a small multiple-team meet can be scheduled is if a program does not have a full team, but wrestlers would still only be held to one match.
You could view all the winter sports guidelines on AIAonline.org. Basketball, soccer and wrestling schedules for Lake Havasu could be found on Arizona Preps 365 website.
Zampogna said there’s already been multiple schedule changes and they could continue throughout the season. One of the first schedule changes was the opening season matches for the boys and girls soccer teams getting canceled. Both teams were supposed to play against Sierra Linda on Jan. 5.
“Our schedule came out about a week and a half ago and changes are happening constantly, I mean constantly,” Zampogna said. “We already had a bunch of teams drop off the schedule. We had other teams join that’s going to happen pretty much the entire winter season...because certain districts are removing sports.”
The boys and girls soccer teams are scheduled to open their seasons against Yuma Catholic on Jan. 7. The girls will be playing at Lee Barnes Stadium while the boys will be on the road.
The boys basketball team is scheduled to start its season on the road against Lee Williams on Jan. 5. The girls basketball team is slated to begin the season with a 5A Desert West Regional contest against Millennium on Jan. 12.
As for wrestling, the Knights are scheduled to host a multi-meet with Buckeye Union and Willow Canyon on Jan. 6.
“I love our fans,” Zampogna said. “They make our games more fun. Hopefully, the AIA will allow fans back at some point, but it’s just a waiting game until they let it happen.”
The AIA officially made its decision to postpone winter sports to Jan. 5 in November.
All winter athletic programs at Lake Havasu High have been practicing since Nov. 9 and are allowed to continue to practice under previous metics set by the AIA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
