The Arizona Interscholastic Association has preliminary plans in place for the start of the fall sports season, but nothing is official yet.
With the start of the school year pushed back to Aug. 17, this has also delayed the start of the fall sports season as teams cannot begin practice until that date.
For the 2A through 6A conferences in football, which includes both Lake Havasu and Parker, the season would begin the week of Sept. 7 and an 8-10 game season would still remain possible, according to a press release from the AIA.
The remaining fall sports can be slightly adjusted to ensure a full season is still played. This could result in the elimination of early season invitationals and tournaments.
Golf would be able to start Aug. 24 under these preliminary plans and would be the only sport to do so.
The AIA plans to complete the fall sports season, but acknowledges some changes may be made to the postseason format.
Should a school determine it is not capable to playing sports this fall due to the pandemic, the AIA would not only respect the decision, but also waive all fees and penalties.
A pair of surveys was to be sent out to each member school in July to gauge the interest in sports returning, but due to the delay of the school year, that has been pushed back as well. Schools will now receive both surveys on Aug. 4. The results will be shared with the AIA’s executive board prior to its next meeting on Aug. 17.
